Park City Humanitarians to host 9/11 Day of Service

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:33 PM MDT
Heber Valley Serves
Heber Valley hosted a Day of Service on Arbor Day, 2023.

Twenty-three years after planes struck New York’s Twin Towers on 9/11, Serve Park City will mark the anniversary with its Day of Service events.

Put on by the Park City Humanitarians group, volunteers are invited to the Day of Service and Remembrance to participate in projects around Park City on Saturday.

Participants can choose from over 25 service projects including roadside and neighborhood cleanups, tree plantings and projects that support local nonprofit missions.

The service day begins at 8 a.m. with a breakfast at City Park followed by a moment of remembrance for those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Most service projects will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To see a list of projects and to sign up click here.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver