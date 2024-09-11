Park City Humanitarians to host 9/11 Day of Service

Put on by the Park City Humanitarians group, volunteers are invited to the Day of Service and Remembrance to participate in projects around Park City on Saturday.

Participants can choose from over 25 service projects including roadside and neighborhood cleanups, tree plantings and projects that support local nonprofit missions.

The service day begins at 8 a.m. with a breakfast at City Park followed by a moment of remembrance for those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Most service projects will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To see a list of projects and to sign up click here.