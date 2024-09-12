Action, family fun, Sundance darlings headline Park City Film’s fall offerings

The first film of the fall, called “Anytime,” screens at the Park City Library Thursday Sept. 12. The film from Shimano, Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films looks into the minds—and lines—of the world’s best freeride mountain bikers.

"Anytime": Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

Then this weekend, writer-director India Donaldson’s “Good One” comes to the library’s Jim Santy Auditorium. The film about a progressively more tense camping trip in the Catskills premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.



"Good One": Sept. 13, 14 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

So did the following weekend’s film, “SUGARCANE,” from directors Emily Kassie and Julian Brave NoiseCat. They won the documentary award for their investigation of Indian residential schools’ harmful legacy in Canada.

"SUGARCANE": Sept. 20, 21 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

PC Film will show the documentary “Black Ice” for one night only Sept. 19. It’s about Dutch-Ghanian Olympian Akwasi Frimpong, the first black athlete to compete in skeleton at the Winter Games.

“We'll show at the beginning of the night a short film about his incredible journey, which is filled, of course, with setbacks and resilience,” PC Film Executive Director Katy Wang said. “And then we'll have a panel discussion afterwards with Akwasi and then Emily Fisher, who's the executive director of the Youth Sports Alliance, along with some YSA athletes who are breaking barriers in our own community.”

Ticket sales benefit Frimpong’s foundation Hope of a Billion.



"Black Ice": Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

FULL INTERVIEW: PC Film Executive Director Katy Wang previews fall films Listen • 12:50

"Pendry Plaza Fall Film Festival": Sept. 20, 21, 27, 28

The Pendry Plaza Fall Film Festival includes “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “Maya and the Wave,” “Robot Dreams” and “399: Queen of the Tetons.” Those will be the last outdoor movies before winter.



"Widow Clicquot": Sept. 27, 28 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

"High Country": Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

“High Country” portrays Crested Butte’s transition from mining to ski town. A post-film panel discussion will feature outgoing Park City Leadership Director Myles Rademan.

“Myles is featured prominently in the film, if anyone's seen it, because, of course, he was instrumental in the development of Crested Butte before he came over here to Park City,” Wang said. “So it's a nice way to kind of bookend his career.”



"The Cowboy and the Queen": Oct. 4, 5 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

"Beyond Zero": Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

"Didi": Oct. 11, 12 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

New York International Children’s Film Festival’s "!Hola Cine!": Oct. 12 at 4 p.m.

Park City Film's screenings are held in the Jim Santy Auditorium on the third floor of the Park City Library.