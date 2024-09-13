Excellence in the Community to host free concerts across Utah

Excellence in the Community’s mission is twofold: provide Utah’s best musicians with opportunities to share their talents and diverse music styles, and by extension enhance the quality of life in communities across the state.

Founder and Executive Director Jeff Whitley says their first event was in December of 2005.

“I used to be a street musician in Paris, and then we had a lot of success in France, and that group grew. And then when we had every hope that we would be equally successful in Utah, and we would play for years in Utah, nothing happened. We were always in the background.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Excellence in the Community Founder and Executive Director Jeff Whitley and Director of Development Andrew Cohen Listen • 13:27

Whitley said it wasn’t until they played a show in Park City that the group realized there was a need for music in the background.

“That's what started, excellence in the community, all this great music in the background. Can we get it on concert stages? So we started a nonprofit. We got that recognition in 2006 and we began with one concert.”

In 2024, Excellence will present 137 shows in 25 different communities, including a can’t-miss free concert in Park City on Sept. 14.

Broadway and Beyond at the Eccles Center will feature hits from iconic Broadway shows including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Misérables,” “Waitress,” “Wicked” and more.

Presented in conjunction with Park City Performing Arts, the performance is free, but registration is required.

A link to register for Saturday’s show and a full list of free concerts around Utah can be found at ExcellenceConcerts.org.