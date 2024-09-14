Friends of Summit County Libraries hosts annual used book sale

For members of the Friends group, a sneak peek will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kimball Junction Library.

Friends member Sue Niblock said a membership costs $10 and will get you in a day earlier than the general public.

“It's a pretty good deal to give you early access to the book sale,” Niblock said. “At the sale, I think our prices are very reasonable and quite simple. It's $2 for hardbacks, $1 for paperbacks, and kids get two for one.”

The sale will continue Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and for those who own a library tote bag, it can be filled with as many books that will fit for a flat $15 fee. New tote bags will be on sale for $3.

The Friends are looking for volunteers to help with the sale.

FULL INTERVIEW: Sue Niblock & Dan Compton Listen • 13:34

“You know it takes a lot of people to put on a book sale,” Niblock said. “We need people to help stack books, restock them, sort them, help us set up, take down. So, if anyone is interested, we have a website that you can go on with an email address, that you can email us and tell us you're interested. This is a definite community effort, and we are all volunteers, so we certainly would appreciate any additional help.”

All of the money raised will go to support programs hosted by the libraries, including bringing the One Book One Community author to town each year.

Additionally, Summit County Library Director Dan Compton said the Friends pay for the license fees to host the annual Human Library happening this year on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Last year, we had 10 human books, and they always are people who have experienced prejudice in some form,” he said. “So just a couple of examples were a refugee, a recovering alcoholic, a sexual abuse survivor, someone who is blind, and people were able to come and have a conversation, one- on-one, in a safe space and ask any questions they would like, and hopefully walk away from that with better understanding.”

The book sale proceeds will also support the library’s most successful adult program, “ Great Decisions ,” which is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs.

“The curriculum for that is set by the Foreign Policy Association and topics next year include the future of NATO, US/China relations, AI and American national security and five other international topics,” Compton said.

Other upcoming events include a virtual author event with Nate Klemp, author of "Open: Living with an Expansive Mind in a Distracted World," on Sept. 18.

To volunteer for the used book sale, click here.