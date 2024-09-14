Humanitarians turn 9/11 sorrow into service for local community

Organized by the Park City Humanitarians group, hundreds of volunteers participated in the Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 14 by taking part in projects around Park City and the surrounding area.

The morning started out with a with a breakfast at City Park followed by a moment of remembrance for those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Then, volunteers flocked to over 30 services projects organized by or supported by the Humanitarians whose goal is to "build connection and belonging through service within the Park City community."

Those services projects were vast an varied.

Volunteers worked on everything from mulching with Summit Community Gardens to painting the historic McPolin Farm, to volunteering at the Hike for Hunger and various roadside cleanup projects.

"We are excited and grateful for the dozens of local nonprofits, civic organizations, businesses and faith groups who have helped provide service projects and are participating in this year's community day of service," organizers said.

Most service projects ran from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

