Construction of the new MARC pools and City Park recreation building set to begin in 2025

Construction on the new leisure and lap pools was set to start this fall, but Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the project has been pushed back until next spring.

“Really that has to do with the finalized pool design, as well as the cost of mobilizing the construction firm then having them leave for a few months and then come back. So, our target is to get that project out to bid right around the first of the year, and then start soon as I can, hopefully in April," Fisher said.

The 25-yard lap pool will increase from six to eight lanes and the leisure pool will have what’s called a zero-entry, so no stepping down into the pool will be necessary.

$7.5 million has been set aside for the project and the city is also going after RAP grants this funding cycle.

The pools will be located near the current lap pool and Fisher said the existing leisure pool will remain in operation. He said they’ll be reaching out to other organizations with pools to see if MARC lap swimmers can use their facilities next summer.

The final design for the new City Park recreation building will be before the Park City Planning Commission next week in work session.

The hope, Fisher said, is to get final approval by January, put the project out to bid and start construction at the end of next summer when kids go back to school.

He said the 2026 summer camp will need to be relocated.

And after a freak windstorm last March, when the MARC tennis bubble was destroyed, the new bubble is scheduled to be installed this week.

“We've closed the courts for about a week because it takes a little more work to get that first bubble up, as we get new lights, new doors, new bubble. So, it's exciting for us," Fisher said.

The bubble, which covers three outdoor tennis courts, or six pickleball courts, will stay up until early next May.

“It'll be a little bit different shape, just because of a different manufacturer, and it's new, but it should really improve the quality of play out there with a nice new white bubble,” Fisher said.

The schedule to book play under the bubble will be online. Fisher said more time will be dedicated to pickleball play in the mornings and afternoons. And if the tennis or pickleball court space isn’t filled at least 24 hours in advance, court time will open for the other sport.