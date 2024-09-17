Residents can learn about upcoming Park City developments at fall open house

The open house is at Miner's Hospital this year from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Community Engagement Manager Linda Jager said it’s one stop to learn more about all the city’s projects.

“We are having probably at least 10 of our departments that will be participating: planning, housing, transportation, engineering, the water team, the recreation team, building, library and also the Park City Police will be there,” she said.

“They're debuting a few of their new motorcycles, which will be out for display and maybe some photo backdrop opportunities,” she added.

Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward said the open house will feature presentations on several key projects. She said planners will also be available to discuss projects headed to the planning commission this fall.

FULL INTERVIEW: Linda Jager and Rebecca Ward Listen • 14:38

Two of those include the redevelopment of the Double Tree/Yarrow hotel area with a public hearing on Sept. 25 and Deer Valley’s Snow Park redevelopment on Oct. 9.

Ward encourages residents to attend and provide feedback on the plans.

With the city council’s approval of the Bonanza Park small area plan, she said the land management code (LMC) will need to be amended to implement the community vision for what the future neighborhood will look like.

Ward said those changes would loosen and update current regulations.

“We have a great consultant team, Design Workshop,” she said. “We were awarded a grant for the consultant support to help us draft the code amendments. So, they've been working diligently on those amendments. We're now getting to a point where we'll be working with the planning commission liaisons to review those amendments, and then those will be coming forward for a public hearing this fall.”

Ward said the proposed LMC changes would create a new mixed-use zone to allow for a variety of development uses and could reduce parking requirements.

The city will also introduce the new neighborhood advisory committee's initiative and will be looking for residents to apply.

“What we would like to do through the general plan process, as we move forward, we'll have a community meeting where all are welcome,” Ward said. “We also really want to go into each of the 10 neighborhoods that are identified in our general plan and hear from those residents on items that they would like to address specific to their neighborhood as part of this planning process.”

The city will accept applications for the neighborhood advisory committees through Oct. 25.

Information on how to apply can be found here.

Ward expects the general plan amendments will be adopted next summer.