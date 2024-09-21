Park City Community Foundation provides $11M of support to community

The Park City Community Foundation Wednesday celebrated its distribution of $10.84 million in support to Park City and Summit County nonprofits this year. The money primarily comes from generous community donations.

Around $8 million came from grants. CEO Joel Zarrow said $4.8 million of the grant funds came from Live PC Give PC.

“The money doesn't come directly to the community foundation, but we're setting up the platform to enable donors to access nonprofits that they care about,” she said.

The foundation provided a total of $455,000 in community fund grants to 55 organizations this year, including KPCW. Each grant ranges from $2,500 to $15,000.

Zarrow said another $2 million of support from the foundation came from services like the climate fund and nonprofit education.

Organizations can start applying for grants again starting at the beginning of next year.

The foundation also awarded Patty Garcia the Trisha J. Worthington Community Service Award Wednesday. Grants and impacts manager Minda Boland said Garcia has been giving back to the nonprofit sector for over 15 years.

“She's a fabulous connector for families who are seeking access to resources, as well as has just been a tireless advocate for our Latinx community members,” she said.

Garcia works for the People’s Health Clinic. She will receive $1,000 to be donated to the nonprofit of her choice.