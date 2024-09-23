© 2024 KPCW

PC MARC reopens tennis bubble after months-long closure

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 23, 2024 at 3:24 PM MDT
The Park City MARC tennis bubble.
Park City Municipal
The Park City MARC tennis bubble was destroyed in a winter storm.

More than six months after a winter storm totaled the Park City MARC’s tennis bubble, a new one is being installed at the gym.

Strong winds during a March snowstorm tore a hole in the bubble and deflated it.

The MARC determined it was irreparable and estimated the replacement costs at more than $500,000.

A new tennis bubble was delivered Sept. 18. The PC MARC estimates it’ll take until Thursday, Sept. 26, to finish installing.

While the new bubble is being set up, the west end of the MARC’s parking lot is closed. Members are asked to consider taking the bus or biking to the gym instead. Additional parking is available at the LDS church on Monitor Drive.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
