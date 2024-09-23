PC MARC reopens tennis bubble after months-long closure

Strong winds during a March snowstorm tore a hole in the bubble and deflated it.

The MARC determined it was irreparable and estimated the replacement costs at more than $500,000.

A new tennis bubble was delivered Sept. 18. The PC MARC estimates it’ll take until Thursday, Sept. 26, to finish installing.

While the new bubble is being set up, the west end of the MARC’s parking lot is closed. Members are asked to consider taking the bus or biking to the gym instead. Additional parking is available at the LDS church on Monitor Drive.