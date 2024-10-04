Park City retaining wall repairs to affect City Hall parking

Construction on an aging retaining wall near City Hall’s front door begins Oct. 7 and will reduce parking access for the next few weeks.

Engineers determined the retaining wall is failing and needs immediate replacement . The city council recently approved a $1.5 million contract to replace the wall before winter arrives in Old Town.

The parking area outside City Hall’s front doors before the China Bridge garage gate will be closed during the repairs.

Parker Malatesta The parking lot that will be closed during construction.

Drivers on Marsac Avenue can expect traffic delays until the project is complete.

Residents can still access City Hall’s main entrance using the China Bridge garage stairway.

ADA access is available in the North Marsac parking lot on the north side of City Hall. EV chargers are available in Bob Wells Plaza and on the second level of the China Bridge garage.

City officials have not confirmed an end date but say the goal is to complete repairs before winter.

Parking is free in Old Town Park City until Nov. 20, with the exception of Shot Ski Oct. 12 and Halloween Oct. 31. The city says it’s an effort to ease the impacts of the Main Street water line repairs and road closures on local businesses.