Mid Mountain trailhead expansion delayed

Located on Marsac Avenue just above the Montage hotel in Deer Valley, the Mid Mountain trailhead is a popular access point for hikers and mountain bikers.

The Park City Planning Commission previously approved plans to increase the number of parking spaces at the trailhead from 15 to 29 spots.

The existing trailhead parking lot requires vehicles to back onto Marsac Avenue. The expanded lot will be horizontally separated from the road, allowing for a one-way entrance and exit. It’ll also have a vault toilet, a new information kiosk and room for parallel parking for vehicles with trailers.

In 2022 the planning commission approved the nearby Sommet Blanc development. The project, which is under construction next to the Montage, includes 49 new residential units along with a new restaurant at the base of Deer Valley’s Ruby Express chairlift.

Improvements to the Mid Mountain trailhead was a condition of the development’s approval.

The trailhead expansion was originally scheduled to be complete this fall. On Wednesday the planning commission will consider a request to delay the completion date until October 2025.

The developer said they need more time to coordinate their plans with the Utah Department of Transportation and Rocky Mountain Power.