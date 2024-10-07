Public hearings scheduled for Deer Valley Snow Park Village proposal

The Park City Planning Commission recently began a review of Deer Valley’s plans for Snow Park.

The resort is seeking to completely transform the base area with a ski-in ski-out village surrounded by 115 hotel rooms, 83 condos, and 30,000 square feet of space for retail stores, restaurants and bars.

As proposed, the plan calls for moving parking underground to make room for the new development.

The first phase of the project under review by the planning commission involves plans to build a three-level underground parking garage and public transit hub adjacent to the Snow Park Lodge.

The commission is holding a meeting Oct. 9 and a special meeting Oct. 30 to review the proposal. A public hearing will be held at both meetings.

The second phase of approval will focus on the residential units and commercial space. Deer Valley could file that application with the city later this year, according to a staff report.

The Park City Council established a public-private partnership with the resort in December.

The partnership is detailed in a letter of intent that outlines several requirements for the project’s development. The city council also moved to vacate the public right-of-way on portions of Deer Valley Drive as part of the negotiations.

Deer Valley plans to construct nearly 2,000 underground parking spaces. About 600 spots will be designated for commercial uses and the rest will be open for skiers.

The city council negotiated a 20% reduction in the overall number of parking spaces for day skiers as part of the public-private partnership in an effort to ease the traffic impacts of the development.

Deer Valley’s project is the last item on the agenda for the planning commission meeting Wednesday Oct. 9. The entirety of the Oct. 30 special meeting will be spent on the ski resort’s project.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.