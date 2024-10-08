Caring Bridge hosting two Utah fundraisers

Park City resident Kristy Lindquist is a new board member to the organization that has been around for nearly 20 years.

She said the platform was invaluable as she found herself one of the unfortunate users of Caring Bridge.

“I was a caregiver for about two and a half years for my late husband and honestly, it was a lifeline for me," she said. "I had lived abroad for about 15 years and had friends from all over the world, and it was just the way that I could keep connected and let everyone know what the status was, but also to gain support. And I got so many words of encouragement and help through that site.”

The platform is free to use and health update posts can either be public or private. Family members and friends can join the site to get valuable information directly from the sources.

Additionally, Lindquist said it helps a caregiver manage a very challenging situation and get the help they need.

“What happens is a caregiver is, you know, loving and very well meaning,” she said. “People want to know what's going on, but you get inundated with requests, and really it becomes an obligation that you need to answer people. And this is a way to keep everyone involved and get their support where you need it.”

Caring Bridge is funded via small donations that it asks for when a user logs on to the site. But with 2.5 billion visits a year and more than 300,000 people a day getting on the site every day, Lindquist said, the staff of just 42 needs additional financial support to keep the site operating.

Two fundraisers are set for Utah, one in Salt Lake on Tuesday at Kiln at the Gateway Center. A second one is set for Park City on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Kimball Terrace from 5 to 7 p.m.

Park City resident Anthony Bourke will be a guest speaker at both events. He said Caring Bridge was a huge support when his wife Mary, a KPCW DJ, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 37 with three children under the age of seven.

“We felt suddenly very alone and very confused,” Bourke said. “And it was amazing the way our community came together to support us, even so much that community members signed up to bring us dinner five nights a week still makes me emotional. And so, this idea that Caring Bridge can provide support for people in need really resonated with me, and especially as now as I have aging parents, and it feels like I'm going through this journey again.”