City Hall ballot drop box moving to the Park City Library

Ballots should arrive in mailboxes the week following Oct. 15, according to Summit County Clerk Eve Furse.

“People can return those ballots at drop boxes or through the mail,” Furse said.

Furse says voters planning to return their ballots by mail must be sure they are postmarked by Nov. 4, the day before Election Day.

To receive a mail-in ballot, residents must be registered to vote no later than 5 p.m. on October 25.

Voters can also return their ballots by placing them in any of the 11 drop boxes throughout the county up until 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 5.

Due to construction on a retaining wall along Marsac Avenue in Park City, the ballot drop box historically next to City Hall is being moved to the Park City Library.

Ballot drop box locations

Early in-person voting is also an option for residents across Summit County. Polling places will be open for early voting between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, as well as on Monday Nov. 4.

Early voting locations and hours

Early voting polling locations include the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville and the Richins Building in Kimball Junction. Times are specific to each location.

Election Day voting locations

On Election Day, in person voting begins at 7 a.m. at Park City’s Marsac Building, the Summit County Library in Kimball Junction, Coalville City Hall and the Kamas library branch. The polls close at 8 p.m.

Register to vote, update your information and track your ballot at vote.utah.gov.