Park City honors Myles Rademan for 30 years of service

Myles Rademan started working at Park City Municipal as planning director in 1987. He later went to serve as city’s public affairs manager from 1988 through 2007, a transformational time in which Park City hosted the Olympics and pivoted to the world-renown skiing destination it is today.

Along with those roles, he founded and directed the Leadership Park City program, an annual course to educate new generations of community leaders through experiences and networking. He handed off the program to a new director, Scott van Hartesvelt, earlier this year.

Rademan also led several campaigns to preserve open space, and played a role in securing several important properties, including the McPolin Farm, Round Valley and PC Hill.

The Park City Council honored Rademan’s retirement with a resolution and standing ovation at its meeting Thursday.

Rademan said it’s been a fun ride.

“Of course there’s a lot of feelings, but the one word I have alighted on - which I really think is the right one - is I feel fulfilled,” Rademan said. “I feel like I’ve done the things that I wanted to do, and not that I won’t continue doing things like that, but I feel full of gratitude. I feel like I’ve influenced people and they’ve influenced me. I feel like the city has given me more than I’ve given it, and I’ve worked with so many great people, all you quite frankly.”

The council joked that Rademan may return in some capacity one day. Rademan said he’s not going anywhere.