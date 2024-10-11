Shot Ski on Main to close road, paid parking enforced

Closures will include Upper Main Street between Heber Avenue and the Treasure Mountain Inn until 4 p.m.

Heber Avenue will remain open.

Normal parking rates will be in place at all surface parking lots along Swede Alley and Lower Main Street. Parking at the China Bridge Parking Garage will be $15.

There is free parking at Richardson Flat with free transit to town. The 6 Silver bus will run on a 20-minute frequency from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The final bus from the Old Town Transit Center to Richardson Flat will leave at 7:45 p.m.