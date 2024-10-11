© 2024 KPCW

Shot Ski on Main to close road, paid parking enforced

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 11, 2024 at 4:55 PM MDT
Moments after shooting the shot of whiskey or apple cider on Saturday, participants raise the record shot ski in celebration.
Moments after shooting the shot of whiskey or apple cider on Saturday, participants raise the record shot ski in celebration.

Park City will close Main Street at 8 a.m. Saturday to prepare for the annual Park City Rotary Shot Ski.

Closures will include Upper Main Street between Heber Avenue and the Treasure Mountain Inn until 4 p.m.

Heber Avenue will remain open.

Normal parking rates will be in place at all surface parking lots along Swede Alley and Lower Main Street. Parking at the China Bridge Parking Garage will be $15.

There is free parking at Richardson Flat with free transit to town. The 6 Silver bus will run on a 20-minute frequency from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The final bus from the Old Town Transit Center to Richardson Flat will leave at 7:45 p.m.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
