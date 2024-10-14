Park City unveils new bus wraps with winter, summer themes

Park City Transit unveiled new bus designs at a ceremony in front of City Hall Monday.

Buses are getting three new wraps, two for summer and one for winter. The summer designs stand out in green and orange. The winter theme features skiers in white surrounded by blue mountains.

The new bus wraps also include the word “FREE” in large letters. It's part of Park City’s push to get tourists and residents to utilize public transit, which is free largely thanks to city sales tax revenue.

Parker Malatesta

Park City Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said they also partnered with the city on their new brand, called “Mountainkind.”

“To be able to have the Mountainkind brand on our new bus wraps here in Park City really takes the visitor all the way from their pre-planning when they’re thinking about visiting Park City, all the way through their visit,” Wesselhoff said.

Wesselhoff said the new “Mountainkind” branding is centered around promoting sustainable behaviors, such as using public transit, which reduces traffic congestion and vehicle emissions.

Park City Transportation Director Tim Sanderson said the new bus wraps will be installed one-by-one in the coming weeks.