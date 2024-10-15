Mountain Mediation’s 'Let's Talk' training aims to foster connections

The “Let’s Talk” training was created by Park City Leadership Class 29 to increase civil discourse when discussing controversial issues. The class wanted the training to be continually offered to the community, so Mountain Mediation took it over.

Board member Maddy Shear said during Tuesday’s KPCW Local News Hour that the training fits well with Mountain Mediation’s mission: bring people together to prevent conflict, resolve disputes and improve communication for a more inclusive community.

Shear said 12 “Let's Talk” trainings have been held over the last year. She has benefited personally from the program.

“I've used the skills that I've learned through let's talk with friend groups, people I haven't seen in 20 years that I thought would be tricky situations, these skills have been able to help me in those situations,” she said.

Shear emphasized that the program aims to teach attendees to communicate, not to convince, but to connect.

Executive Director Gretchen Lee said everyone can benefit from the training. She said some attend multiple workshops, including one woman who used what she learned to reconcile with her daughter.

“She was so intrigued and so engaged, and she had not talked to her daughter in many, many years,” Lee said. “By the third training, she actually brought her daughter. So that relationship was repaired somewhat at least in part due to this training.”

Friday’s free training event is at the McGrath Mountain Center from 9 to 11 a.m. Click here to register.