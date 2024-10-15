Park City Senior Center continues to grow as city considers redevelopment

The Park City Senior Center now has over 600 members, an increase of 57% from just two years ago. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior center had around 70 members.

During an annual update to the Park City Council, board member Francie McNally said they plan to expand services for the growing membership, but they’re running out of space.

“Until you visit our current facility on lunch days or program days, you have no idea how inadequate our current facility is,” McNally said.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the city is evaluating proposals to redevelop the senior center site on Woodside Avenue, just north of the Park City Library. Along with an expanded program area, Dias said the new site could also include housing.

The senior center board expects membership to continue to increase. The center currently operates four days a week, but president Liz Novak hopes to be open five days a week by 2026.

Novak also said they want to increase the number of meals served each week.

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell said it’s on the city to speed up discussions.

“There’s certainly a need, probably a need pretty quickly here for a new center to meet all these great programs you have,” Rubell said.

Dias said collaboration with Summit County, which funds the center’s operations, will be critical.

Rubell suggested the new senior center be discussed at the upcoming joint meeting of Park City and Summit County elected officials on Oct. 28. The agenda for that meeting has not yet been published.