© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Back under winter storm warning ahead of snow, freezing temperatures

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published October 16, 2024 at 7:17 PM MDT
Snowplows ascend Parleys Summit the morning of Oct. 26, 2023.
Renai Bodley Miller
/
KPCW
Snowplows ascend Parleys Summit the morning of Oct. 26, 2023.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the Wasatch Back through Friday. Summit and Wasatch counties are expected to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.

Meteorologist Nate Larson from ABC4 said the Wasatch Back could see rain and thunderstorms as early as Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service reports the rain will turn to snow Thursday with temperatures dropping about 30 degrees. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

“A quick transition from late summer temperatures to almost winter feels on Friday,” Larson said. “Minor accumulations are possible even for Park City, as snow levels will plummet down to about 5,000 feet Friday morning, looking at anywhere from two to three, maybe four inches of snow for Park City.”

Lower elevations, like Heber, will see less snow, maybe an inch or two.

Mountain snow will begin as early as Wednesday night as a weak cold front moves through northern Utah, though the heaviest snowfall is expected late Thursday and into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives. The Cottonwoods and Uinta Mountains could see as much as two feet of snow.
The National Weather Service
Mountain snow will begin as early as Wednesday night as a weak cold front moves through northern Utah, though the heaviest snowfall is expected late Thursday and into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives. The Cottonwoods and Uinta Mountains could see as much as two feet of snow.

Snow is expected in the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80. Locally, higher elevations could get a foot or two, with more than 20 inches possible in the upper Cottonwoods.

Travelers should expect traffic impacts Thursday and Friday as roads, bridges and overpasses will become slick and hazardous. The weather service expects the worst road conditions Thursday night.

National Weather Service senior meteorologist Monica Traphagan said conditions could turn dangerous for anyone exposed to the elements, especially in the backcountry.

The heaviest snowfall is expected late Thursday and into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives. Freezing temperatures are expected across many valley locations on Friday and Saturday mornings.
The National Weather Service
The heaviest snowfall is expected late Thursday and into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives. Freezing temperatures are expected across many valley locations on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Larson said there will be some lingering, isolated showers Saturday and Sunday in Park City and Heber.

The winter weather will move out early next week. After that, the weather service said it could be a while before another storm returns to the Wasatch Back.
Tags
Park City Weather
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller