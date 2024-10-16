Wasatch Back under winter storm warning ahead of snow, freezing temperatures

Meteorologist Nate Larson from ABC4 said the Wasatch Back could see rain and thunderstorms as early as Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service reports the rain will turn to snow Thursday with temperatures dropping about 30 degrees. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

“A quick transition from late summer temperatures to almost winter feels on Friday,” Larson said. “Minor accumulations are possible even for Park City, as snow levels will plummet down to about 5,000 feet Friday morning, looking at anywhere from two to three, maybe four inches of snow for Park City.”

Lower elevations, like Heber, will see less snow, maybe an inch or two.

The National Weather Service Mountain snow will begin as early as Wednesday night as a weak cold front moves through northern Utah, though the heaviest snowfall is expected late Thursday and into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives. The Cottonwoods and Uinta Mountains could see as much as two feet of snow.

Snow is expected in the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80. Locally, higher elevations could get a foot or two, with more than 20 inches possible in the upper Cottonwoods.

Travelers should expect traffic impacts Thursday and Friday as roads, bridges and overpasses will become slick and hazardous. The weather service expects the worst road conditions Thursday night.

National Weather Service senior meteorologist Monica Traphagan said conditions could turn dangerous for anyone exposed to the elements, especially in the backcountry.

The National Weather Service The heaviest snowfall is expected late Thursday and into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives. Freezing temperatures are expected across many valley locations on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Larson said there will be some lingering, isolated showers Saturday and Sunday in Park City and Heber.

The winter weather will move out early next week. After that, the weather service said it could be a while before another storm returns to the Wasatch Back.