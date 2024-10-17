Report: Park City Transit ridership increased during spring, summer months

The spring and summer seasons for the transit department span from April 1 to Sept. 30.

Park City buses served more than 70,000 people during special events this year, including the Kimball Arts Festival and 4th of July parade. That marks a 12% increase in ridership compared to special events in 2023.

According to a staff report, city officials believe there is not one particular reason for the ridership increase.

“This may indicate that our efforts with encouraging transit usage are paying dividends in changing transportation behaviors,” the report said.

During the same time period, Park City Transit buses reported an on-time performance rate of 91%. A bus is considered “on-time” if it departs no later than 5 minutes from a scheduled service time.

Heading into this winter, Park City Transit is changing the name of buses that service the Richardson Flat park and ride. Routes are getting simpler names to represent their final destinations. They include the Old Town Express, Park City Mountain Express and Deer Valley Express.

More details about service times can be found here.