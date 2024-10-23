Park City Council to review Silly Sunday Market, Kimball Arts Festival

On Thursday the Park City Council will get a debrief on the Park Silly Sunday Market and the Kimball Arts Festival, two longtime local events.

Across 11 Sundays this summer, Silly Market brought more than 186,000 visitors to Main Street, a 2% increase from the year before.

According to a staff report, public transit ridership was up over 20% to the market this year. Bus ridership to Silly Market from Richardson Flat increased 83%.

The council could approve the 2025 calendar dates for the market Thursday.

The council will also look at the numbers from August’s Kimball Arts Festival. Attendance at the three-day event was down about 1%, with more than 29,000 visitors this year. However, locals’ night, when Summit County residents get in free, saw an almost 3% increase.

The Kimball Arts Festival says it generated more than $21 million in economic impact, according to its own study.

It says it lost $12,000 because the city allowed dining decks on Main Street during the festival. The nonprofit is now asking the city to repay $2,000 of that and amend the event agreement.

Thursday’s city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.