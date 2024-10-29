Park City to review Deer Valley’s Snow Park Village project at special meeting

The future of transportation in Snow Park will be the main topic of discussion at Wednesday’s special meeting of the Park City Planning Commission.

Deer Valley is proposing a complete redevelopment of the Snow Park base to create a new village with hotels, condos and commercial space.

To limit the traffic impacts of the development, Deer Valley agreed to reduce the amount of day skier parking by 20%. Today there are 1,700 day skier parking spaces at Snow Park, but in the future that will be cut to 1,360.

The resort plans to construct over 1,900 underground parking spaces at Snow Park, but over 600 spots will be limited to uses other than skiing.

To make it all work, the planning commission wants Deer Valley to reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicles entering Snow Park. Park City estimates that nearly 60% of all vehicle trips to Lower Deer Valley are single occupancy.

Deer Valley is expected to address those and other various details about the project at Wednesday’s meeting, including the potential for paid parking or a reservation system.

Commissioners are also looking for more information about the proposed installation of a traffic signal at the Deer Valley Drive “Y” intersection by the Deer Valley Cafe.

According to a traffic study conducted by a consultant hired by Deer Valley, the new Snow Park is expected to generate over 3,000 new weekly trips to the area.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.