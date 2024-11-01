© 2024 KPCW

Parts of Wasatch Back could see up to foot of snow over weekend

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:45 PM MDT
Snow falling on Bald Mountain Pass.
National Weather Service
Snow falling on Bald Mountain Pass.

More winter weather is headed for the Wasatch Back this weekend.

A cold front will pass through Utah Saturday into Sunday night, bringing snow with it.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80, including the Cottonwood canyons and Mirror Lake Highway.

Those areas could get eight to 12 inches locally and up to 16 inches in the upper Cottonwood canyons. The Wasatch Mountains north of I-80 may see five to 10 inches locally and up to 12 inches in higher elevations.

ABC4 Meteorologist Nate Larson said moisture will move in Saturday afternoon, first as rain then turning to snow Saturday night.

“It's looking like Park City, though, could pick up around two to four inches of snowfall on Saturday night into Sunday,” Larson said.

Larson expects less snow in Heber, maybe an inch or two Saturday with a wintry mix Sunday.

There’s a chance of snow again Monday with scattered showers throughout the Wasatch Back. More snow is also possible Tuesday into Wednesday.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller