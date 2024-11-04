Park City wants input on Main Street redevelopment plans

Park City established a committee of local business owners and residents earlier this year to consider concepts on revitalizing Main Street for the future.

The ideas include a proposed redesign of Main Street to reduce traffic, redevelopment of Swede Alley with underground parking and a potential gondola connection between the Brew Pub lot and Deer Valley’s Snow Park base. The city says future development opportunities could include a hotel, grocery store or child care center. Other considerations include a new plaza and upgrades to the Miner’s and 9th Street parks.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said it's now time for residents to give feedback on the concepts.

“Is this the right trajectory? If so, how can we make these ideas better? Even if you think we are off, we want to hear from you,” Worel said. “This is the time to share your ideas with us.”

The city is hosting a pair of open houses at Miners Hospital in City Park Tuesday, Nov. 12, for residents to learn more about the plans and give input.

The first session is from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. followed by another from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Committee members, city staff and consultants will be available to share conceptual designs and maps of the plans.

“Continued investment in Main Street is necessary to ensure it remains a vibrant, authentic community asset for residents and visitors alike,” Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey, who sat on the committee, said in a statement. “The bold ideas that have emerged from the committee’s work are exciting and I am looking forward to continuing the conversation.”

Ahead of the open houses Nov. 12, the Park City Council is scheduled to discuss the plans at its meeting Nov. 7.

According to a staff report, the city hopes to have the council’s approval on future plans by the end of the year.

Then more detailed plans with a proposed timeline would then go before the council for review in early 2025. The goal is to complete all redevelopment by 2032, in time for the 2034 Winter Olympics.