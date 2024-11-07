Seventh Olympian added to Deer Valley Ski with a Champion roster

Through the Ski with a Champion program, ski enthusiasts can purchase full- or half-day opportunities to ski with local Olympic champions. The experience is open to skiers 7 and older this season.

Caldwell competed in her first Olympics when she was 16. She won gold in Mixed Team Aerials at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing with teammates Justin Schoenfeld and Chris Lillis.

Caldwell is the seventh addition to the star-studded team of local athletes including 2002 gold medal mogul skier Shannon Bahrkee and two-time Olympic gold-winning aerialist Kris “Fuzz” Feddersen.