Seventh Olympian added to Deer Valley Ski with a Champion roster

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 7, 2024 at 4:35 PM MST
2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International FIS Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort Aerials Training
Steven Kornreich
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team
2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International FIS Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort Aerials Training

Four-time Olympic freestyle aerialist Ashley Caldwell is the latest athlete to join Deer Valley’s Ski with a Champion roster.

Through the Ski with a Champion program, ski enthusiasts can purchase full- or half-day opportunities to ski with local Olympic champions. The experience is open to skiers 7 and older this season.

Caldwell competed in her first Olympics when she was 16. She won gold in Mixed Team Aerials at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing with teammates Justin Schoenfeld and Chris Lillis.

Caldwell is the seventh addition to the star-studded team of local athletes including 2002 gold medal mogul skier Shannon Bahrkee and two-time Olympic gold-winning aerialist Kris “Fuzz” Feddersen.
