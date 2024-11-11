Live PC Give PC sets $5M goal for 14th annual day of giving

The 14th annual Live PC Give PC aims to engage at least 7,300 donors to raise $5 million in 24 hours.

Christine Coleman, Park City Community Foundation vice president of communications, said this is an increase of 300 donors from last year who donated more than $4.8 million.

“We just got through the election, and this is a great way for people to take action in your community, to feel good about being part of this community,” Coleman said. “And I think we'll meet that $5 million and I encourage everybody to really try.”

The community foundation works to address some of the biggest issues along the Wasatch Back, including climate change, affordable housing and early childhood care. Coleman said more than 130 nonprofits are involved – the most in the event’s history - and this single day can be the biggest fundraiser of the year for some of them.

The foundation works to pull it all together from training nonprofit staff, managing the dashboard, advertising and finding the sponsors to help pay for it.

Coleman said they’ve come up with fun ways to inspire people to contribute by hosting power hours. When donations are made during a power hour, $10 will be tacked on the donation.

The foundation also supports competition among all the participants to improve their performance by dividing them into six mission-based categories. $37,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top three nonprofits in each of the categories.

“Nonprofits that fall into that category are kind of having a friendly competition, so to speak, to see who gets the most donors in that category, and then that's how they win the prize for that category,” Coleman said.

New this year are giving cards which can be purchased on the website and given to friends, relatives, teachers and children who have an email address. The hope is these cards will help get them to the goal of 7,300 donors.

“They can use it to support causes that they choose,” Coleman explained. “So, we're hoping that that'll be a nice way to get some new people involved who maybe aren't yet familiar with Live PC Give PC. And, for anybody who's given before for Live PC Give PC, it literally takes 30 seconds to a minute to give.”

Also new this year is an early afternoon celebration at Park City Library Field, the Giving Fest, from 4 to 6 p.m. Steve Walton, hospitality director of High West, one of the major sponsors of the day, said this will be one of two parties happening on Friday, Nov. 15.

The party for those 21 and older will be at High West Saloon on Park Avenue from 8 p.m. to midnight.

“So, this gives us the opportunity to put on two events, one for the family where the kids can come enjoy some free food, do some games, have some fun, listen to live music, and then we have the big party that evening at the saloon, which is something that a lot of our staff love and look forward to, because it's a massive community event," he said.