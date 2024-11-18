UDOT closes the gate on seasonal roads in the Wasatch Back

State Route 190 and state Route 224 from Park City to Brighton are now closed until spring 2025.

The road through American Fork Canyon and the Alpine Loop above Sundance Mountain Resort is also closed.

State Route 150, the portion of Mirror Lake Highway east of Kamas to the Wyoming border, remains open. UDOT has not yet released a closing date.

UDOT reminds drivers on Mirror Lake Highway the Heber-Kamas Ranger District continues to burn slash piles between Provo River Falls and Lost Lake.

For the latest updates on seasonal roads, visit UDOT's website.