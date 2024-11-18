© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT closes the gate on seasonal roads in the Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 18, 2024 at 3:40 PM MST
Driving to Big Cottonwood Canyon just got a lot quicker.
Utah Department of Transportation
UDOT announced Guardsman Pass closed Nov. 1, 2024 for the season.

The Utah Department of Transportation has begun closing seasonal roads for the winter, including Guardsman Pass.

State Route 190 and state Route 224 from Park City to Brighton are now closed until spring 2025.

The road through American Fork Canyon and the Alpine Loop above Sundance Mountain Resort is also closed.

State Route 150, the portion of Mirror Lake Highway east of Kamas to the Wyoming border, remains open. UDOT has not yet released a closing date.

UDOT reminds drivers on Mirror Lake Highway the Heber-Kamas Ranger District continues to burn slash piles between Provo River Falls and Lost Lake.

For the latest updates on seasonal roads, visit UDOT's website.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver