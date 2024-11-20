Crews to perform pile burns in Old Town Park City

The city says the prescribed pile burns help with fire mitigation by reducing fuels like branches, logs and dead trees.

Fire crews have about 450 piles to burn throughout Treasure Hill, Daly and Prospect Ridge and the Ontario Mine bench.

Temporary trail and area closures are possible during the burns.

Residents are asked not to report smoke or flames in the areas where crews are working.

