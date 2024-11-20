© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crews to perform pile burns in Old Town Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 20, 2024 at 3:20 PM MST
Pile burning on Treasure Hill in November 2023.
Parker Malatesta
Pile burning on Treasure Hill in November 2023.

Park City Municipal and Alpine Forestry will conduct prescribed burns from now through mid-December.

The city says the prescribed pile burns help with fire mitigation by reducing fuels like branches, logs and dead trees.

Fire crews have about 450 piles to burn throughout Treasure Hill, Daly and Prospect Ridge and the Ontario Mine bench.

Temporary trail and area closures are possible during the burns.

Residents are asked not to report smoke or flames in the areas where crews are working.

To sign up for notifications about future burn projects and news and events from Park City Municipal click here.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver