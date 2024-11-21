Annual local art market opens for holiday season

The annual Create PC Holiday Makers Market has returned to kick off the holiday season. It features the works of dozens of local artists which will be on display and for sale through January.

Create PC is a local artist collective that showcases Summit County’s creativity and craftsmanship and is hosted by the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.

Arts Council executive director Jocelyn Scudder said this family-friendly event brings together 80 local artisans offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity to shop for handcrafted gifts.

“Many of them don't necessarily have their own brick and mortar stores,” Scudder said. “So that's really why the Arts Council does this program, is to support that creative sector. That creative person that lives here who's looking to make a living through their creative endeavors. And we have so many cool things. We have cookies and chocolates and tapenades and jams and apparel and woodworking and ceramics, and what am I forgetting? Jewelry.”

Photographer Mark Maziarz has participated in the markets since they started eight years ago.

"I've got a few different projects going on,” Maziarz said. “The one right now that I'm most interested in is, it's a series I call ‘Dreamy Park City.’ And it's more like dreamy, ethereal, less representational parts of Park City. So, it's setting a mood, it makes you think a little bit more, rather than like a clear shot of Main Street where you see all the stores and all the people walking, it's a little more. It's the more fine art aspect of my career that I'm really enjoying.”

The launch party is free from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Create PC on 1500 Kearns Blvd. behind Tupelo restaurant.

After opening night, the market will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

