Park City maintains statewide ranking in 2024 Municipal Equality
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has released its 2024 Municipal Equality Index report, with Park City ranked second among eight Utah cities.
The report is an evaluation of inclusivity in municipal law, policy and services for LGBTQ+ people in 500 cities nationwide.
This year, Park City received a MEI score of 85 out of 100 – a point lower than last year.
Salt Lake City was the top-ranked community with a score of 96
West Valley was Utah’s lowest ranking city with a MEI score of 41.
Cities were evaluated for non-discrimination laws, municipal services, law enforcement, leadership and employment opportunities.
The full report is available at hrc.org.
Park City's social equity initiatives can be found here.