© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City maintains statewide ranking in 2024 Municipal Equality

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 22, 2024 at 4:32 PM MST
Park City Trolley with a Pride month wrap.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Park City Trolley with a Pride month wrap.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has released its 2024 Municipal Equality Index report, with Park City ranked second among eight Utah cities.

The report is an evaluation of inclusivity in municipal law, policy and services for LGBTQ+ people in 500 cities nationwide.

This year, Park City received a MEI score of 85 out of 100 – a point lower than last year.

Salt Lake City was the top-ranked community with a score of 96

West Valley was Utah’s lowest ranking city with a MEI score of 41.

Cities were evaluated for non-discrimination laws, municipal services, law enforcement, leadership and employment opportunities.

The full report is available at hrc.org.

Park City's social equity initiatives can be found here.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver