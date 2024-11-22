Park City maintains statewide ranking in 2024 Municipal Equality

The report is an evaluation of inclusivity in municipal law, policy and services for LGBTQ+ people in 500 cities nationwide.

This year, Park City received a MEI score of 85 out of 100 – a point lower than last year.

Salt Lake City was the top-ranked community with a score of 96

West Valley was Utah’s lowest ranking city with a MEI score of 41.

Cities were evaluated for non-discrimination laws, municipal services, law enforcement, leadership and employment opportunities.

The full report is available at hrc.org.

Park City's social equity initiatives can be found here.