PC MARC will close at 9 p.m. year-round

Historically the PC MARC has closed at 10 p.m. during the winter months.

But due staffing challenges and a reduced demand for evening access last year, the MARC will close an hour earlier at 9 p.m. this winter. That means the closing time for the MARC will now be 9 p.m. year round. Data from last winter shows an average of just two patrons using the gym between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The recreation center located on Little Kate Road will continue to open at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends.

The MARC is offering free admission for Park City School District students during Thanksgiving break between Nov. 27-29.