Park City Treble Makers annual concert offers a unique spin on holiday classics

The newest treble maker is Jenny Floor who also took over as keyboardist and band organizer for the Park City Follies this year.

“I think the one thing I missed about high school I realized was singing every day in a choir,” Floor said. “I was involved in the Follies last year here at the Egyptian, and I met Shelly and Renee and who were in the choir, and told me about it, and I mentioned that I love singing, and missed it - singing in choirs. And so, I auditioned, and I joined. It's been great.”

Treble maker Renee Hall said the concert will feature 16 selections including unique arrangements of holiday classics.

“Up on the House Top” is not your traditional arrangement,” Hall said. “12 Days of Christmas” is definitely a surprise that people won't be expecting. Oh, we have a new this one is a real challenge, the Linus and Lucy, which is the normally on a piano that Schroeder played and we're going to sing his piano pieces or notes, I guess you would say.”

The group, which includes six teams of four voices, each practice weekly together and more often on their own.

“I think that everyone does quite a bit of practice on their own, memorizing the music, because also that's another aspect of our performances that are, we're not only a capella, but we're entirely memorized as well,” she said.

The Park City Treble Makers community concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. at Park City Community Church on state Route 224. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

The Treble Makers will also be performing for Park City Seniors on Friday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Senior Center on Woodside Ave.