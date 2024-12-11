Park City considers leasing Utah Film Studio space for pickleball courts

Park City officials are hoping to secure more pickleball courts this winter in an effort to ease growing demand.

On Thursday the city council will get an update on plans to secure a temporary pickleball facility. At their previous meeting, councilmember Ed Parigian said the recreation department wants to lease space at the Utah Film Studio for pickleball courts this winter.

Details of the proposal are unclear, as limited information was included on the council agenda .

Finding enough space for racquet sports has been a challenge for the recreation department, due to the growing popularity of pickleball and a lack of courts during winter months.

A plan is in the works for a permanent pickleball facility in Quinn’s Junction, but until then, officials are looking for a short-term solution.

Separately, on Thursday the city council could approve a nearly $2 million contract to continue work rehabilitating the Spiro Tunnel .

Park City has already reconstructed the first 400 feet of the tunnel, which is located near Three Kings Drive.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the new contract represents phase two of the project.

“This is a 100-plus-year-old tunnel that goes miles into the mountains and it’s a water source for the community,” Dias said. “So we are securitizing or entombing failing aspects over time, trying to maintain the community’s asset. This is the second phase of a three phase process.”

Thursday’s meeting at City Hall begins at 5:30 p.m. following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.