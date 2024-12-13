Park City to open temporary pickleball facility in February

Park City is hoping to lease out space in the Utah Film Studio in Quinns Junction as soon as February to make more room for pickleball, freeing up courts for tennis at the PC MARC.

A majority of the city council gave its support for the plan Thursday.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the city could lease a bay at the film studio for $20,000 per month. One bay can accommodate six pickleball courts.

Fisher said the city will also have to pay to install portable bathroom facilities and pickleball courts on top of the existing flooring.

The lease would run from Feb. 1 through the end of April. The city is interested in leasing the space next winter as well but the film studio won’t commit to that yet because of potential future projects.

If the plan moves forward, all pickleball operations would move to the Utah Film Studio, leaving the PC MARC for tennis players.

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell said it’s a solution to make both sides happy.

“We’re not just doing something for pickleball,” Rubell said. “We’re doing something for tennis and pickleball if this works.”

Fisher said balancing the desires of pickleball and tennis players has been a major challenge for the recreation department. He said the temporary facility can help satisfy the demand in the short-term, as the city considers building a permanent pickleball center.

“The discussion about court allocation and who’s getting time when, has taken up more time and talk than any other subject that we’ve had over the years,” Fisher said. “There’s been a lot of public demand, and as you know, desire for a facility. And I think ultimately, it’s a potentially creative way for us to try to meet that need.”

The recreation department will meet with the planning commission Jan. 8 to get the needed approvals before it can temporarily move pickleball to the film studio.