Park City continues restoration work in Spiro Tunnel

On Thursday the Park City Council approved a nearly $2 million contract to continue reconstructing the Spiro Tunnel located near Three Kings Drive.

Once an ore mining tunnel, and later a skier subway, Spiro now provides about 30% of Park City’s drinking water supply in the summertime. The drain tunnel also waters the municipal golf course and is used for snowmaking operations by Park City Mountain, according to public utilities director Clint McAfee.

“The water is coming out no matter what we do,” McAfee said. “All this work is intended to keep the tunnel open and safe and keep the water flowing out from deep within the Wasatch Mountains.”

The new funding will allow contractors to repair a 300-foot stretch of the tunnel with a new steel support structure designed to last 50 years.

After this project is complete, Park City plans to be done with major work in the Spiro Tunnel, unless an assessment finds areas of concern.

Crews have performed maintenance on the tunnel since 2020.