Park City recruiting two deputy city managers

Park City has two openings for deputy city managers.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said simultaneously recruiting managers helps the city match candidate strengths to better fulfill department needs.

“This is a great opportunity to continue to deliver the highest-quality services to our residents,” Dias said in a press release. “We’re looking for two steady and proven leaders, with expertise in areas such as planning, building, transportation, policy development, public-private partnerships, operations, and more.”

The effort to fill the two roles comes as Park City Deputy City Manager Sarah Pearce announced plans to retire in April 2025 after five years of public service.

“While we congratulate and support Sarah on her impending retirement, her presence and leadership will be difficult to replace,” Park City Mayor Nann Worel said in a statement. “Her collaborative style and significant contributions to City operations, regional transportation solutions, and other key areas have been exemplary. Beyond her professional achievements, Sarah is a joy to work with and a positive force in our organization.”

Pearce played a leading role in transportation affairs, including the separation of Park City Transit into High Valley Transit. An alumni of the Sundance Institute, Pearce has also been involved in talks to keep the organization’s annual film festival in Utah.

Former fellow deputy city manager Jen McGrath left the city earlier this year.

