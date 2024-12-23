Park City holding neighborhood-specific meetings for general plan update

Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward says the general plan is a visioning document that establishes the development goals of the community.

“It’s really a once-in-a-decade opportunity for this community-driven blueprint that builds on planning and visioning to confirm what we want to preserve and protect, how we’ll evolve, grow and develop in the coming decade and beyond,” Ward said.

Park City last updated its general plan in 2014. Residents prioritized four community characteristics in that document: including small town, sense of community, natural setting and historic character.

“Over the past decade, that document has shaped our land use policies, code amendments, future development,” Ward said. “As we go through this comprehensive update to that general plan, we’re checking in with the community to see if this is still reflective or what we need to update, to really address the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Ward said the general plan update will consider several variables, including regional development, affordability, transportation and balancing the needs of locals and tourists. Park City officials are aiming to complete the general plan update by summer 2025.

Park City has scheduled several meetings in January and February for residents of specific neighborhoods to provide input. Those include lower and upper Deer Valley, Old Town, Prospector and Resort Center, near the Park City Mountain base.

Meeting details and more information about the general plan update can be found here.