Park City advises travel outside rush hour on peak days

Park City government publishes an annual peak day calendar, which identifies days the city is likely to experience high traffic volume, based on historical data.

The 2024-2025 winter calendar identifies 71 peak days between late November through March, including the 11 days directly following Christmas.

Park City Municipal has some suggestions to deal with the congestion, if it works with your schedule or lifestyle.

On peak days, the city asks people to travel outside the morning hours of 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and in the evening from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Other considerations include carpooling, taking free Park City Transit, and using alternative modes of transportation, such as walking or biking – but beware ice.

On peak days the city will have increased staffing throughout town, including law enforcement and crosswalk guards.