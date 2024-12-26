Park City residents asked to participate in community survey

The survey is administered by the National Research Council and is used by more than 500 communities across the country. The 2024 survey will be Park City’s sixth since 2011.

The National Community Survey is available online here for residents in the 84060 zip code. The survey will close Jan. 8.

Park City residents last took part in the 2022 survey, which showed high scores for overall quality of life and safety. Traffic and the affordability of housing and childcare were listed as areas in need of improvement.

Compared to other communities, Park City received high benchmark ratings for public transit use, community involvement and recreation opportunities.