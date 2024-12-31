Round Valley hosting trail running, fat tire bike races Saturday

The Winter Trail Fest on Saturday morning offers both short and long race courses for fat bikers and trail runners.

Race organizer Mitt Stewart said he’s been trying to put together the event for years.

“I just didn’t know of anything going on like this, that number one where you can run on the trails - snow-covered, packed trails - and then also do the fat biking thing," Stewart said. "So it’s something that I’m pretty excited about, that I’m hoping fills a void in a lot of people’s desires to get out in a new type of venue."

He said the diversity of Round Valley’s trails are perfect for the event.

“You can mix it up. There’s some single track stuff for both runners and the fat bikers, and then there’s some wide groomed stuff that’s good for a race because the pack can kind of thin out before they get onto the single track.”

For the past 13 years, Stewart has organized the Wasatch Trail Run Series during the summer months. The Wednesday evening races take place at a variety of locations, including Soldier Hollow and the ski resorts in the Cottonwood Canyons.

For this Saturday’s race in Park City, the long course for the trail run stretches seven miles with over 600 feet of elevation gain. The short course is four miles with roughly 400 feet of elevation gain.

For the fat bike races, the long course is 15 miles and over 1,000 feet of elevation gain. The short version is 8 miles with more than 500 feet of elevation gain.

The races begin at 7:30 a.m. and are open to all ages. Entry fees for the running races are $55, while the fat bike races are $65.

All participants will receive a beanie or tumbler along with a finishers medal.

Registration information is available here.