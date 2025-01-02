Park City Transit to Trails resumes service for first weekend of 2025
Anyone going to Bonanza Flat this weekend can book a free Transit to Trails shuttle ride up to the recreation area.
The service will bring cross country skiers, hikers and snowshoers to Empire Pass Thursday, Jan. 2, through Sunday, Jan. 5, weather permitting.
Recreators must book a ride in advance. The shuttle picks riders up on Munchkin Road near the recycling center from 9 a.m. to noon.
The last return shuttle leaves at 2 p.m.