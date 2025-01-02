© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Transit to Trails resumes service for first weekend of 2025

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 2, 2025 at 5:08 PM MST
Transit to Trails service will resume Jan. 2 through Jan. 5.
Park City Municipal
Transit to Trails service will resume Jan. 2 through Jan. 5.

Anyone going to Bonanza Flat this weekend can book a free Transit to Trails shuttle ride up to the recreation area.

The service will bring cross country skiers, hikers and snowshoers to Empire Pass Thursday, Jan. 2, through Sunday, Jan. 5, weather permitting.

Recreators must book a ride in advance. The shuttle picks riders up on Munchkin Road near the recycling center from 9 a.m. to noon.

The last return shuttle leaves at 2 p.m.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver