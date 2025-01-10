© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prescribed burns planned in Park City this weekend

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published January 10, 2025 at 3:01 PM MST
Crews will be conducting prescribed burns near Bear Hollow through the end of the week.
Alpine Forestry
Pile burning is planned near Deer Valley Drive and Royal Street Saturday and Sunday.

Alpine Forestry crews will conduct prescribed burns Saturday and Sunday in Park City.

Pile burning is planned near Deer Valley Drive and Royal Street.

The burns are part of ongoing forestry management and restoration projects. They create buffer zones around residences to stop fire from spreading and protect homes.

Smoke and flames will be visible and fire crews are asking residents not to report the burns.

Click here to sign up for Park City Municipal notifications about future burn projects and news and events.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller