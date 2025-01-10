Prescribed burns planned in Park City this weekend
Alpine Forestry crews will conduct prescribed burns Saturday and Sunday in Park City.
Pile burning is planned near Deer Valley Drive and Royal Street.
The burns are part of ongoing forestry management and restoration projects. They create buffer zones around residences to stop fire from spreading and protect homes.
Smoke and flames will be visible and fire crews are asking residents not to report the burns.
Click here to sign up for Park City Municipal notifications about future burn projects and news and events.