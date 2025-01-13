PowerSchool online education platform used by Park City School District involved in cyber attack

PowerSchool is the online program that teachers, parents and students use to track student progress including grades, attendance and schedules.

In a report by Newsweek , PowerSchool confirmed that personal information including names, addresses and in a few cases, social security numbers and medical information, were stolen in a cyberattack on Dec. 28, 2024.

A PowerSchool spokesperson responded to Newsweek that it didn’t have specifics to share in terms of how many people were impacted by the data breach.

Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews told KPCW there is “no indication that PCSD’s data was impacted.” She said the district will have more information and issue a statement on Monday.

In addition to the Park City School District, others in Utah include Salt Lake City, Cache, Iron, Washington and Weber school districts. Other districts in Massachusetts, and the Carolinas report they too were impacted by the breach. Two Canadian governments also confirmed schools in their regions were breached.

PowerSchool issued a statement saying it has taken all appropriate steps to prevent the data from further unauthorized access or misuse. “The incident is contained,” the statement said and “we do not anticipate the data being shared or made public.”