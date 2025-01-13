Sundance announces 2025 Beyond Film programming

The series features four programs: “Power of Story,” “Cinema Cafe,” “Film Church” and “The Big Conversation.”

All activities are free and open to the public with the exception of “Power of Story” which requires a paid ticket.

The Beyond Film discussions allow audiences to engage with noteworthy experts, artists and filmmakers, including some with films screening at the 2025 festival.

Guests include Mstyslav Chernov, the director of “2000 Meters to Andriivka” and actors Chloë Sevigny, Olivia Colman, Steven Yeun, Théodore Pellerin.

Two subjects of 2025 festival documentaries will also participate in Beyond Film series talks. They include Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, subject of the film “Prime Minister” and Marlee Matlin, subject of “Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore.”

This year’s program also includes a live podcast recording of “Visitations” with hosts Elija Wood and Daniel Noah, the producers of the 2025 Sundance Film “Rabbit Trap.”

The festival said Beyond Film audiences should arrive 30 minutes early. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 with a selection of titles available online Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.