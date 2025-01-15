Park City seniors support a new center location as long as their needs are met

Park City’s Senior Center has been on Woodside Ave. since 1976, when the Keetley Depot Station building – which sat where the Jordanelle Reservoir is now – was donated to seniors by Union Pacific Railroad.

The number of seniors who visit the center for lunches and community activities continues to grow, but the 3,200 square-foot center hasn’t and is bursting at the seams.

At its meeting Jan. 9, the Park City Council discussed building a new senior center in City Park. The president of the Park City Senior Center Liz Novack said if their needs can be met, they’re willing to move off Woodside Ave.

FULL INTERVIEW: Liz Novack and Francine McNally Listen • 12:29

“The seniors are requesting a new building that's 10,000 to 15,000 square feet,” Novack said. “Of course, the feasibility of that occurring is what's being studied now by staff at Park City Municipal. In addition, which is also enticing is having the seniors stay at home, if you will, in the current building there on Woodside while the new senior center is being built. So, there's some benefit to the Mawhinney lot.”

In addition to a bigger center, she said seniors also want more parking.

Another challenge is a $6.2 million funding gap. The city currently has $3.5 million set aside. A staff report noted the amount could cover the cost of a downsized center and seniors could help make up the difference.

But Novack said that’s not something the seniors can take on.

“We're not in the business of fundraising,” Novack said. ”I'll just say that in terms of the Park City Senior Citizens Incorporated, that's not part of our mission to fundraise. However, if there's something that we can do to help support with some resources, of course we're open to that, but I think the fundraising effort is something that we're not interested in.”

Novack said they have also reached out to Summit County for support.

“We've asked them to put money aside to address the capital needs of a new building, as well as some dedicated staff,” she said. “In fairness to Summit County, they've already stepped up and provided some additional resources to the current scenario. For example, we now have staffing at the senior center four days a week, a dedicated administrative assistant and they've also added another congregate meal on Tuesdays. So, the county is stepping up.”