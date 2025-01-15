Park City to install temporary traffic light at Deer Valley roundabout
Park City and the Utah Department of Transportation will install a temporary traffic light at the roundabout on Deer Valley Drive Thursday.
On weekends and holidays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the light will shift between red and flashing yellow. However, it won’t operate during the Sundance Film Festival.
The signal will affect southbound traffic headed toward Marsac and Deer Valley Resort.
It’s designed to prioritize city buses entering the roundabout from the Old Town Transit Center.
The light will mitigate roundabout traffic until Feb. 18, including Martin Luther King Junior Day, Presidents Day and the World Cup at Deer Valley.
Capital Projects Manager Steven Dennis shares what you can expect with Thursday's temporary traffic light installation at the roundabout on Deer Valley Drive.
