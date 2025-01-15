© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City to install temporary traffic light at Deer Valley roundabout

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:27 PM MST
A bus leaving the Old Town Transit Center and entering the Deer Valley Drive roundabout.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
A bus leaving the Old Town Transit Center and entering the Deer Valley Drive roundabout.

Park City and the Utah Department of Transportation will install a temporary traffic light at the roundabout on Deer Valley Drive Thursday.

On weekends and holidays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the light will shift between red and flashing yellow. However, it won’t operate during the Sundance Film Festival.

The signal will affect southbound traffic headed toward Marsac and Deer Valley Resort.

It’s designed to prioritize city buses entering the roundabout from the Old Town Transit Center.

The light will mitigate roundabout traffic until Feb. 18, including Martin Luther King Junior Day, Presidents Day and the World Cup at Deer Valley.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver