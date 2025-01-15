Park City to install temporary traffic light at Deer Valley roundabout

On weekends and holidays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the light will shift between red and flashing yellow. However, it won’t operate during the Sundance Film Festival.

The signal will affect southbound traffic headed toward Marsac and Deer Valley Resort.

It’s designed to prioritize city buses entering the roundabout from the Old Town Transit Center.

The light will mitigate roundabout traffic until Feb. 18, including Martin Luther King Junior Day, Presidents Day and the World Cup at Deer Valley.