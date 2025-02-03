Future of Sundance remains unclear as 2025 festival ends

A final decision is nearing after Sundance organizers launched a bid process last year to consider a new home for the annual festival, which has been based in Utah since its founding over 40 years ago.

Sundance has named three finalists: Boulder, Colorado, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Utah’s proposal, which involves both Park City and Salt Lake City.

Details on each city’s bid and Sundance’s decision making process have been limited despite strong public interest. Film festival organizers have cited the high cost and accessibility challenges with Park City as reasons to consider a move.

Utah Film Commission Director Virginia Pearce, who has been involved in the state’s bid, said their proposal would involve moving more screenings and events to downtown Salt Lake City.

“I think the proposal we put together was really about moving the majority to Salt Lake, where it’s a little bit easier to get around,” Pearce said. “Logistics are easier, there’s more hotel rooms, etc. But we all love the idea of keeping some nostalgia in place for Park City.”

It’s unclear how many events would leave Park City under the new blueprint. Pearce said the Utah committee has presented Sundance with several options.

She said the committee has discussed enhancing public transit between Park City and Salt Lake City should the film festival choose to stay.

Geralyn Dreyfus is the co-founder of the Utah Film Center and the production company Impact Partners, which brought three movies to Sundance 2025. She’s also played a role in the state’s Sundance bid in recent months.

“I think it's very hard to replace the volunteer infrastructure,” Dreyfus said. “I take a cautionary page from Outdoor Retailer, where they went to Denver and came back and they’ve never recovered their brand.”

Dreyfus said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s push to allocate Sundance $3 million during the legislative session could help boost the state’s bid.

Although Boulder remains a threat, she said Cincinnati officials are seizing the opportunity.

“They made a hell of a package,” Dreyfus said. “They’re a Midwestern state that is investing in culture because they’re smart. They made a very impressive bid and they’ve got an incredible film commissioner, and they’ve got five corporations that have stepped up and understand an investment in this brand, in terms of people coming and revitalization and economic development.

Sundance is expected to make a final decision either in late winter or early spring. Dreyfus said the Utah committee isn’t expecting an announcement until March.