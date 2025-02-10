Park City teens invited to share feedback about recreation programs

Park City’s Recreation Department created a youth advisory board last year to boost engagement with younger residents.

The group meets monthly and consists of nearly ten high school students from local public and private schools.

Park City Recreation Coordinator Spencer Madanay helped organize the new board and said their first order of business is to find out what activities teens want.

“The first idea was creating and developing a survey that will go out and just kind of help recreation administrators both develop programs that are of interest, but also engage with teens, which has always been kind of a difficult demographic to reach,” Madanay said.

Madanay said they are collecting ideas for the new 15,000-square-foot community center in City Park, which will offer more programming space for the recreation department.

Youth board member Finley Thomas, a sophomore at Park City High, said one idea for the new center is additional study space for students.

“It can relieve some of the strain on the library’s resources and helps give students more opportunities when they want to come study,” Thomas said.

Connor Goecke, an 11th grader at Silver Summit Academy, said he encourages his peers to fill out their survey.

“We need to hear the people’s voice or else we’re not going to have anything to work with,” Goecke said.

The survey has about a dozen questions that ask about program interests, time preferences, transportation and interest in a statewide pickleball league.

The survey closes March 7. A link to the survey can be found here.