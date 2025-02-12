Park City Police spokesman to retire

Jay Randall grew up on the Wasatch Front and later moved to southern Utah where he met Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter, who at the time was leading the Ivins Police Department.

Randall was running a local restaurant when Carpenter offered a suggestion.

“He came to me one day and says, ‘hey I think you ought to be a police officer, if you ever get to a point where you sell your restaurant or whatever, but I think you’d be a good fit.’” And I told him and everybody else, ‘I used to run from you guys,’” Randall said. “He says ‘well that’s what would make you a good cop, because you understand how people think.’ I kind of blew it off.”

Carpenter successfully recruited Randall to the Ivins Police Department in 2005. In 2012, after taking over in Park City, Carpenter again offered Randall a job.

Randall said he’s enjoyed his time in the Wasatch Back, although he suffered mild hypothermia his first week on the job while managing Main Street traffic during Sundance.

For over the past three years, Randall has led the police department’s Community Outreach division. He serves as the main line of communication between the police and the public which gives Randall the opportunity to connect with various members of the community.

“It’s not about taking a call and writing a report,” he said. “It’s really about, can we make a difference? Can we actually have an impact in people’s lives and ultimately the community’s well-being? And I think we’re able to do that here.”

Randall said he’s proud of several initiatives the police department has launched in recent years, including youth mentorship programs and the Latino Police Academy.

He plans to retire at the end of February. Randall said he’s excited to spend time with his family and intends to run a private sprinkling business in the Wasatch Back to keep himself busy.